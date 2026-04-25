Remo Freuler headshot

Remo Freuler News: Productive offensively against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Freuler created three scoring chances and recorded two crosses (zero accurate), one interception and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Roma.

Freuler was uncharacteristically more active in the final third than in the back, leading his team in key passes and posting a new season high. He has created at least one chance in three consecutive bouts, amassing five. Additionally, this marked his seventh appearance on the trot with at least one interception, for a total of eight. On the other hand, he ended a three-game streak with two clearances.

Remo Freuler
Bologna
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