Remo Freuler headshot

Remo Freuler News: Provides helper in Pisa game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Freuler assisted once to go with two tackles (zero won) and two chances created and was cautioned for the fifth time in Monday's 1-0 win over Pisa.

Freuler fed Jens Odgaard before a successful effort from long range, tallying his second assist of the season. On the other hand, he'll be unavailable against Verona on Sunday because of yellow-card accumulation. Tommaso Pobega and Lewis Ferguson will soak up his minutes.

Remo Freuler
Bologna
More Stats & News
