Remo Freuler News: Provides helper in Pisa game

Freuler assisted once to go with two tackles (zero won) and two chances created and was cautioned for the fifth time in Monday's 1-0 win over Pisa.

Freuler fed Jens Odgaard before a successful effort from long range, tallying his second assist of the season. On the other hand, he'll be unavailable against Verona on Sunday because of yellow-card accumulation. Tommaso Pobega and Lewis Ferguson will soak up his minutes.