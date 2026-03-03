Remo Freuler News: Provides helper in Pisa game
Freuler assisted once to go with two tackles (zero won) and two chances created and was cautioned for the fifth time in Monday's 1-0 win over Pisa.
Freuler fed Jens Odgaard before a successful effort from long range, tallying his second assist of the season. On the other hand, he'll be unavailable against Verona on Sunday because of yellow-card accumulation. Tommaso Pobega and Lewis Ferguson will soak up his minutes.
