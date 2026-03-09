Remo Freuler headshot

Remo Freuler News: Serves disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Freuler cleared a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Verona.

Freuler will resume anchoring the midfield against Roma in Europe midweek and Sassuolo on Sunday after Nikola Moro, Lewis Ferguson and Jens Odgaard got the call in relief. He has tallied at least one tackle in his last nine displays, amassing 26 (16 won), assisting once and logging eight chances created, 12 clearances and four off-target shots through that stretch.

Remo Freuler
Bologna
