Remo Freuler News: Signs with Olympiacos

Freuler has joined Olympiacos after leaving Bologna at the end of his contract.

Freuler took his time to decide his next landing spot after the World Cup and eventually decided to head to Greece, leaving Italy again after four years. He racked up 383 Serie A appearances, including his time at Atalanta. Nikola Moro and Mikel Amondarain and Oussama El Azzouzi will replace him in the Bologna midfield.