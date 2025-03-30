Remo Freuler News: Wins three tackles against Venezia
Freuler created one scoring chance and had three tackles (three won), one clearance and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Venezia.
Freuler played a big role in containing the opponents with his hard work in the midfield, as he's one to do. He has totaled 11 tackles (five won), five interceptions, five clearances and four key passes in his last five showings.
