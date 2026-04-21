Remy Cabella Injury: Another game out

Cabella is out for Wednesday's match against PSG due to a hamstring injury, according to Franck Le Dorze of L'Equipe.

Cabella missed the last match and will remain sidelined, set to rest again as they face PSG. This leaves the club a bit low on midfield options, as Mohamed Kaba (undisclosed) and Francis Coquelin (thigh) are also missing, likely to leave Ibrahima Sissoko, Johann Lepenant and Louis Leroux to start in the midfield. Once Cabella is fit again, he will likely return to the bench, missing the start in his past six appearances on the team sheet.