Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Remy Cabella headshot

Remy Cabella Injury: Back in training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Cabella (hamstring) was spotted in training Wednesday, suggesting he could be available for Saturday's match against Paris, the club announced.

Cabella missed the last two games with a hamstring injury but returned to training Wednesday, suggesting he could be available for Saturday's match against Paris. The playmaker has started eight of his last 10 games, so he could return directly to the starting lineup if fully fit.

Remy Cabella
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now