Remy Cabella Injury: Back in training Wednesday
Cabella (hamstring) was spotted in training Wednesday, suggesting he could be available for Saturday's match against Paris, the club announced.
Cabella missed the last two games with a hamstring injury but returned to training Wednesday, suggesting he could be available for Saturday's match against Paris. The playmaker has started eight of his last 10 games, so he could return directly to the starting lineup if fully fit.
