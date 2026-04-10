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Remy Cabella Injury: In squad for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Cabella (muscular) is part of the group that will face Auxerre on Saturday, according to the club.

Cabella will likely make his return from a slight issue in the weekend's clash, although he may do so as a substitute, having failed to start over the last five league contests. In that case, the attacker will serve as an alternative to Matthis Abline and Dehmaine Tabibou on the wings or to Ignatius Ganago up front, and could deliver a few set pieces if given meaningful playing time.

Remy Cabella
Nantes
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