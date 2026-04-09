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Remy Cabella Injury: Late call against Auxerre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Cabella (muscular) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Auxerre after feeling some fatigue, according to coach Vahid Halilodzic, per Ici Loire Ocean. "Cabella felt some muscle fatigue. We'll see if he can head to Auxerre."

Cabella's availability will be determined closer to Saturday's kickoff, with the club taking a cautious approach given the nature of the issue. The veteran forward has mainly operated as a rotational option for Nantes this season, so his potential absence would not significantly disrupt the starting lineup as the Canaries head into another important fixture in their survival fight.

Remy Cabella
Nantes
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