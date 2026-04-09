Remy Cabella Injury: Late call against Auxerre
Cabella (muscular) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Auxerre after feeling some fatigue, according to coach Vahid Halilodzic, per Ici Loire Ocean. "Cabella felt some muscle fatigue. We'll see if he can head to Auxerre."
Cabella's availability will be determined closer to Saturday's kickoff, with the club taking a cautious approach given the nature of the issue. The veteran forward has mainly operated as a rotational option for Nantes this season, so his potential absence would not significantly disrupt the starting lineup as the Canaries head into another important fixture in their survival fight.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Remy Cabella See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Interleague Cheat SheetApril 6, 2018
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Interleague Cheat SheetFebruary 8, 2018
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: RotoWire Top 50August 4, 2015
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top MidfieldersAugust 3, 2015
-
Transfer Talk
Transfer Talk: Help for the HammersJuly 17, 2015
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Remy Cabella See More