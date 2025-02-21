Fantasy Soccer
Remy Cabella headshot

Remy Cabella Injury: Remains out for Monaco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Cabella is still recovering from a hamstring injury and will not play against Monaco on Saturday, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference.

Cabella remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and will miss the match against Monaco. He is targeting a return next Saturday against Paris or the next Champions League fixture. In his absence, Osame Sahraoui is expected to see more involvement in the attack.

Remy Cabella
Lille
More Stats & News
