Remy Cabella Injury: Ruled out for Rennes

Cabella picked up a hamstring injury and will be out for Sunday's clash against Rennes, coach Bruno Genesio confirmed in the press conference.

Cabella will miss his first game since early November due to a hamstring injury sustained during the match against Le Havre, which forced him off at halftime. The severity of the injury is unclear, and his return date remains uncertain. Osame Sahraoui is expected to see increased playing time in Cabella's absence.