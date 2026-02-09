Cabella drove Nantes forward throughout the match, constantly stitching play together and supplying a steady stream of service even as the team chased from behind. His blend of chance creation, crossing volume, and on‑ball craft produced one of the more reliable peripheral floors in this attack, giving him value even without end product. The playmaker has been Nantes' primary conduit in advanced areas since joining them on loan last month and his numbers can be even better once he's fully settled.