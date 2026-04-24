Remy Cabella News: Back available for Rennes clash
Cabella (hamstring) was declared fit to travel with the squad for Sunday's clash against Rennes, according to coach Vahid Halilhodzic, per Ici Loire Ocean. "Remy and Mohamed will be able to travel with us."
Cabella had missed the PSG fixture with a hamstring issue, but his inclusion in the travelling squad is a welcome development for Nantes heading into the weekend. The veteran midfielder has mainly been coming off the bench in recent appearances, so his return adds a useful depth option for manager Halilhodzic as the Canaries push through the final fixtures of their survival battle.
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