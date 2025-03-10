Remy Cabella News: Eight crosses in victory

Cabella generated two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Montpellier.

Cabella whipped in a team-high eight crosses (four accurate) over 90 minutes of play Saturday as Lille overcame Montpellier in a 1-0 victory. The forward added two tackles (two won) and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort. Cabella's appearance marked his first since missing four successive fixtures across all competitions with a hamstring injury.