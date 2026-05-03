Remy Cabella News: Scores goal against former club

Cabella scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Marseille.

Cabella struck against Marseille for the second time this season, finishing off Ignatius Ganago's pinpoint pass in the 54th minute to make it 2-0 and cap off Nantes' explosive surge out of the break, with the goal coming after he was previously stonewalled by Jeffrey De Lange's outstanding save in the 33rd minute. The veteran forward logged 69 minutes and operated as a focal point in Nantes' attacking setup all game, ending with one goal, three shots and relentless movement that pulled Marseille's back line out of shape in the second half. Cabella has now bagged two goals against Marseille across both league meetings this season, and his composure in big moments remains a major weapon for Nantes as they fight to stay up with two matches left.