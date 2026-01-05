Cabella came on before the hour mark and provided the decisive finish, converting an 88th minute penalty with a right footed strike into the top right corner against his former club at the Velodrome. The spot kick was won when Matthis Abline drew a foul from Benjamin Pavard inside the area. Cabella was also active between the lines, forcing a strong save from Geronimo Rulli in the 77th minute and delivering the cross that led to Louis Leroux's chance two minutes later. Cabella created two chances and made two interceptions to round out his performance and is likely to earn a starting role in the next fixtures, as Nantes will need his creativity between the lines.