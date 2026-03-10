Remy Descamps News: Inks contract extension

Descamps signed a contract extension with Lyon until 2029, the club announced.

Descamps has logged 97 professional appearances in his career, including 15 with Lyon since arriving at the club in 2024. The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been part of a strong campaign alongside Dominik Greif and has recorded seven clean sheets. He still slots in as the backup option for now, but he's not far from pushing for more starts, and this contract extension reflects that trajectory.