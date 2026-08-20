Remy Labeau Injury: Barred from facing parent club Lens

Labeau-Lascary is unable to feature in Saturday's season opener at Lens due to a clause in his loan agreement, according to Lyonne.

Labeau-Lascary joined Auxerre on loan with an option to buy from Lens, but as is now common practice in such deals, a clause was included preventing him from playing against his parent club this season, and he also missed the closing stretch of preseason after not being physically ready with his new team. He's set to be available again for the visit of Angers on August 29, when his return will help offset a thin attacking group that also remains without the suspended Theo Bair for this weekend's opener. Aristide Zossou is expected to lead the line in both players' absence against Lens.