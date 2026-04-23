Remy Labeau Injury: Unavailable against parent club

Labeau won't be an option for the next Ligue 1 match against Lens due to being loan-locked by his parent club, according to coach Eric Roy. "Remy, on loan from Lens, will be unavailable for the match."

Labeau is ineligible to face his parent club in the upcoming Ligue 1 matchup due to a clause in his loan deal, but he will return for the May 3 clash against Paris FC. The forward had started the last two matches, so his absence could be felt, though the return of Mama Balde is expected to push him back into a bench role.