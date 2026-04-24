Remy Labeau headshot

Remy Labeau News: Available again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Labeau is an option going forward following his absence against his parent club Lens on Friday.

Labeau made three straight starts before sitting out against Lens, but he could now be limited to a bench role due to the return of the no longer injured Mama Balde. Labeau has scored five goals and one assist over 23 Ligue 1 appearances this campaign, tying as the team's third-best scorer.

Remy Labeau
Brest
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