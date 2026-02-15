Remy Labeau headshot

Remy Labeau News: Scores opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Labeau scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lille.

Labeau would earn a goal Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 58th minute to open the scoring. This gives the attacker a second straight outing with a goal, now up to four on the season. He has recorded five goal contributions this campaign in 16 appearances (eight starts).

