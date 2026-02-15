Remy Labeau News: Scores opening goal

Labeau scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lille.

Labeau would earn a goal Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 58th minute to open the scoring. This gives the attacker a second straight outing with a goal, now up to four on the season. He has recorded five goal contributions this campaign in 16 appearances (eight starts).