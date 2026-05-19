Remy Labeau News: Takes four shots off bench

Labeau had four shots (two on target) after coming off the bench during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angers.

Labeau was brought in the 64th minute to replace injured Romain Del Castillo and provided a huge spark for his team's offense, posting a team high in shots attempted. The attacker was quite productive as a super this season, with five goals and an assist over 27 appearances (12 starts) and will definitely be in contention for an expanded role next term.