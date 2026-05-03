Renato Marin News: Concedes twice against Lorient

Marin had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Lorient.

Marin played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Lorient, deputizing for the rested Matvey Safonov and the injured Lucas Chevalier. The Spanish goalkeeper was otherwise largely untested until Lorient's second equalizer came from a defensive error in front of him, handling the ball cleanly and distributing competently throughout a match where PSG dominated possession. Marin has made only one appearance across all competitions this season as third-choice goalkeeper, with Saturday's outing helping his side maintain a seven-point lead at the top of Ligue 1. He is expected to return to his role as a backup for the next league match against Brest.