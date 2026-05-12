Renato Marin News: Secures clean sheet

Marin had two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Brest.

Marin started in goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over Brest, deputizing for the rested Matvey Safonov and delivering a composed clean-sheet performance in one of the least-tested outings for any goalkeeper in the division in the final weeks of the season, with Brest registering very few meaningful attempts on his goal. The Spanish third-choice goalkeeper distributed efficiently and commanded his area with confidence, dealing with the limited aerial threat Brest posed and contributing to a defensive structure that was barely troubled throughout the match. Marin has now made two consecutive Ligue 1 starts and could move into the No. 2 role in the pecking order next season based on his recent performances.