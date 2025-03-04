Renato Sanches Injury: Possibility for Wednesday

Sanches (thigh) is an option for Wednesday's UCL contest against Barcelona, according to manager Bruno Lage, per O Jogo. "He's in the call."

Snaches looks to finally be over the thigh injury that kept him out for around two months, as he is now an option for Wednesday's contest. This could be solid news for the club, with the midfielder as a decent player, starting in one of his two UCL appearances this season. If fit, he will likely see a bench spot, hoping to see some time to test his legs.