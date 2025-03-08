Fantasy Soccer
Renato Veiga headshot

Renato Veiga Injury: Good to go for Atalanta match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Veiga (thigh) wasn't listed by coach Thiago Motta among the players who would miss Sunday's clash with Atalanta.

Veiga reprised practicing regularly during the week and will be an option after skipping two fixtures. Pierre Kalulu returned last week, while Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly have been starting lately. He has recorded four tackles (all won), eight interceptions, 19 clerances and six blocks in his last five outings, contributing to one clean sheet.

