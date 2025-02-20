Fantasy Soccer
Renato Veiga

Renato Veiga Injury: Nursing muscular injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Veiga has been diagnosed with a lesion of the tendon of the plantar gracilis muscle in his right leg, Juventus announced.

Veiga damaged a small muscle on the back of his knee and is tentatively expected to sit out two or three weeks, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed. Lloyd Kelly will replace him centrally until Pierre Kalulu (thigh) returns, while Nicolo Savona and Andrea Cambiaso will play wide.

