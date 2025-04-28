Fantasy Soccer
Renato Veiga headshot

Renato Veiga News: Earns rare assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Veiga assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Monza. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Veiga saw a rare assist Sunday, with the defender finding Nicolas Gonzalez in the 11th minute for the opening goal of the match. This was his first assist of the season in 11 appearances. He has now started in all but one match he has been available for since joining the club on loan.

Renato Veiga
Juventus
