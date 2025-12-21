Veiga would make an errant pass straight to the feet of a Barcelona attacker before sliding in on a dangerous tackle, making contact with the supporting ankle with both feet, and leading to an immediate dismissal. This is likely to be reviewed for dangerous conduct and lead to a two or three-game suspension. The club will then have to do without a starter in the defense for the time being, now without Juan Foyth and Veiga, leaving Rafa Marin and Adria Altimira as likely options in the defense, also without Santiago Mourino, Willy Kambwala and Logan Costa due to injury.