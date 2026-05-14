Renato Veiga News: Set for suspension

Veiga will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Veiga picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The defender has been an undisputed starter in the back line for the yellow submarine this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Pau Navarro expected to start in his place for that game.