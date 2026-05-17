Renato Veiga News: Suspension served

Veiga is available after clearing a card accumulation ban in league play.

Veiga is a regular center-back asset for his team, so he's expected to take a starting spot from either Willy Kambwala or Rafa Marin. The Portuguese has earned five clean sheets across 27 La Liga starts in 2025/26, and he's averaging 4.9 clearances per contest, which rank second among Villarreal players.