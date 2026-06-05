Renaud Ripart News: Experienced forward in Troyes

Ripart ends the season having contributed five goals across 21 appearances as the experienced striker providing the veteran quality and clinical finishing that complemented the younger players around him throughout Troyes's promotion campaign.

Ripart brings the experience, composure and goal-scoring instinct that has made him one of the most reliable second-division strikers in French football over the course of his career, and his ability to come off the bench and change games immediately was highlighted by the club's 11 substitute goals being the best total in Ligue 2. Ripart heads into Ligue 1 knowing his role will likely be a rotational one, but his quality and experience in pressure moments could prove decisive in a tight survival battle for the newly promoted side.