Renzo Saravia Injury: Forced off in draw
Saravia was withdrawn due to a potential injury in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Saravia left his place on the field to Unai Nunez after 32 minutes of play during his fourth successive start at right-back. The Argentinian has failed to impress outside of a few defensive contributions, but his absence would force the team to modify its lineup from recent games. Still, the nature and severity of the issue are still unknown.
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