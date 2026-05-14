Renzo Saravia Injury: Forced off in draw

Saravia was withdrawn due to a potential injury in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Saravia left his place on the field to Unai Nunez after 32 minutes of play during his fourth successive start at right-back. The Argentinian has failed to impress outside of a few defensive contributions, but his absence would force the team to modify its lineup from recent games. Still, the nature and severity of the issue are still unknown.