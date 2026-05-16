Renzo Saravia Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Saravia is dealing with a muscle problem in the left hamstring, the club confirmed Saturday.

Saravia's exact recovery timeline has not been revealed, but it would be difficult for him to see action in the final couple of games of the season. The defender previously made four starts, averaging 2.5 clearances, 1.5 interceptions and 1.3 tackles per contest over that span. His place in the lineup may now be taken by Unai Nunez for the remaining matches.