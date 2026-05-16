Renzo Saravia Injury: Ruled out for Real Sociedad clash

Saravia (undisclosed) will not be available for Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad after undergoing tests, according to coach Carlos Corberan, per TribunaVCF. "Saravia and Gaya will not be available. Today they have tests."

Saravia had been forced off in the 32nd minute of Thursday's draw against Rayo Vallecano, and the medical examinations have confirmed he cannot feature at the weekend. The Argentine right-back's absence forces another reshuffle in Valencia's defensive lineup for what is a crucial fixture heading into the final stretch of their season, with the club awaiting the test results before providing any further clarity on the nature and severity of the issue.