Renzo Saravia News: Signs with Valencia

Saravia has signed with Valencia until the end of the 2025/26 season, according to his new club.

Saravia is moving to Spain for the second half of the La Liga campaign to help out a very injured Valencia club, adding some depth to the defense. The 32-year-old enters the club with experience in the sport and takes the spot of Dimitri Foulquier after a likely season-ending injury, another right-back option for the club. That said, he will likely still serve behind Thierry Correia and Unai Nunez for time in that spot, at least giving the club another backup option.