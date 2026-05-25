Rhys Williams headshot

Rhys Williams News: Leaving Liverpool

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Williams will depart Liverpool following the expiration of his contract in June, the club announced Monday.

Williams is a product of the Reds' academy and has made nine Premier League appearances, but he spent the last few seasons on loan with various second-tier clubs such as Swansea City, Blackpool and Morecambe. The 25-year-old defender will explore his opportunities to continue his career in Europe, but his next destination remains uncertain.

Rhys Williams
 Free Agent
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