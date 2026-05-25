Rhys Williams News: Leaving Liverpool
Williams will depart Liverpool following the expiration of his contract in June, the club announced Monday.
Williams is a product of the Reds' academy and has made nine Premier League appearances, but he spent the last few seasons on loan with various second-tier clubs such as Swansea City, Blackpool and Morecambe. The 25-year-old defender will explore his opportunities to continue his career in Europe, but his next destination remains uncertain.
Rhys Williams
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Williams See More
-
Football Predictions
Betting on Premier League: Gameweek 13November 24, 2021
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Updated Top 350 and Positional Rankings for the 2021/22 SeasonAugust 17, 2021
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Updated Top 350 and Positional Rankings for the 2021/22 SeasonAugust 17, 2021
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 350 and Positional Rankings for the 2021/22 SeasonAugust 6, 2021
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 350 for the 2021/22 SeasonAugust 6, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Williams See More