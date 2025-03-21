Fantasy Soccer
Ricard Artero headshot

Ricard Artero Injury: Undergoes ankle operation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Artero is set to miss the next four months of action after undergoing an ankle operation, according to his club.

Artero has met an unfortunate fate and will end his season early Friday, as he has undergone arthroscopy on his ankle and will be out for around four months. This will leave him out until around July, just hoping to be fit for the next campaign. He ends the season not seeing an appearance for the first team, with his last coming in 2022.

