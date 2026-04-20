Ricard Artero News: Back available Tuesday

Artero (ankle) is back available for Tuesday's clash against Real Betis, according to coach Michel Sanchez.

Artero has been sidelined for the entirety of the season due to his ankle issue, making Tuesday's anticipated return a notable milestone. The midfielder is expected to come off the bench rather than slot straight into the starting lineup, which is a reasonable approach given the extended absence. His return gives Girona an additional option in the midfield unit heading into a demanding stretch of fixtures.