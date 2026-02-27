Ricardinho Injury: Suffers injury against Atlas

Ricardinho subbed off with an apparent muscle issue during the first half of Friday's contest against Atlas.

Ricardinho barely had a chance to produce as he quickly picked up a discomfort in Friday's match. He has been heavily relied on by coach Pedro Caixinha, and he scored his first goal of the season in his previous outing before the injury, so his potential absence could limit the team's attacking power. If both Ricardinho and Madson (undisclosed) are ruled out, one among Jairo Torres, Rodolfo Pizarro and Raymundo Fulgencio will be added to the main lineup.