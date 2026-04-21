Ricardinho News: Bench option Tuesday
Ricardinho (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's game against Pumas.
Ricardinho could return to action after missing eight league matches due to an issue he picked up in February. The attacker will aim to replace either Jairo Torres or Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez during the midweek clash, which would give him an opportunity to increase his Clausura tallies of six shots, five crosses and one goal over six appearances.
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