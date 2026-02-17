Ricardinho News: Scores in loss

Ricardinho scored a goal off two shots (one on target) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Necaxa.

Ricardinho opened the scoring for Juarez with an easy slot-in in the 40th minute but couldn't do much other than that, which ultimately led him to be subbed off midway through the second half. Anyway, this was the first goal of the season for the attacker and he'll hope this is the start of better things to come after a slow start of Clausura tournament.