Ricardinho News: Sent off against Tigres

Ricardinho was shown a red card in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Tigres.

Ricardinho will be unavailable for the next Liga MX matchup at Tijuana after committing a violent kick that was judged worthy of a red card by VAR review. He had made just two starts for Bravos since transferring from Portuguese club Santa Clara, contributing an assist in the first of those games. He'll be in contention again for the Aug. 11 clash against Toluca. Until then, all of Rodolfo Pizarro, Dieter Villalpando and Raymundo Fulgencio will push for increased playing time.