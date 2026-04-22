Ricardo Chavez News: Assists in win
Ricardo Chavez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Puebla.
Chavez was involved at both ends of the pitch, registering two shots and an assist from his only chance created going forward, Defensively, he also delivered an outstanding display, contributing across all key defensive categories with four tackles, two interceptions, one block and a season-high seven clearances.
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