Ricardo Chavez News: Logs assist in win

Chavez delivered an assist, sent in four crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles (all won) and two clearances during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.

Chavez was back in the starting XI and provided some solid defensive numbers but his biggest contribution came in the attacking end as he assisted Diego Rossi for his team's second goal in the 15th minute. This was the first assist of the year for the full-back, who isn't exactly a two-way asset but proved multiple times that he has the tools to do so.