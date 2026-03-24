Ricardo Chavez News: Scores, assists in loss

Chavez scored a goal off four shots (one on target), delivered an assist, created four chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and made two tackles, three clearances and one interception during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Chivas.

Chavez was solid defensively but his biggest contributions definitely came on offense as he led his team's late surge with an assist for their first goal in the 88th minute and then scoring the second deep into stoppage time. Two-way performances like this aren't the norm for the right-back as he had just one goal and one assist over his previous 25 appearances this year.