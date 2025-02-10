Ricardo Chavez Soto News: Earns assist

Chavez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Juárez.

Chavez found the field after going unused in the club's last outing, seeing 48 minutes of play off the bench. He would earn a late assist, finding Sergio Canales in the 95th minute for the club's lone goal of the match. He now has two straight appearances with a goal contribution, with those being his only two in four appearances since joining Monterrey.