Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ricardo Chavez Soto headshot

Ricardo Chavez Soto News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Chavez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Juárez.

Chavez found the field after going unused in the club's last outing, seeing 48 minutes of play off the bench. He would earn a late assist, finding Sergio Canales in the 95th minute for the club's lone goal of the match. He now has two straight appearances with a goal contribution, with those being his only two in four appearances since joining Monterrey.

Ricardo Chavez Soto
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now