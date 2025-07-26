Ricardo Chavez Soto News: Earns red card Saturday

Chavez was shown a red card during Saturday's game against Atlas.

Chavez is banned for the next league visit to Leon after being sent off with a second yellow card against the Rojinegros. Therefore, he'll be available to return Aug. 17 versus Mazatlan. The full-back had played two consecutive matches on the right wing of a 3-4-3 system. That spot will likely be taken by Erick Aguirre until the recent starter has served his suspension.