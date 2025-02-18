Fantasy Soccer
Ricardo Chavez Soto headshot

Ricardo Chavez Soto News: Scores in huge 4-2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Chavez Soto scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-2 win versus Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Chavez Soto scored to make it three goal involvements in his last three matches. His shot also came back off the woodwork in the opening minutes before it was finished by Tecatito Corona. He also attempted four crosses in the game and won one of his two tackles.

Ricardo Chavez Soto
Monterrey
