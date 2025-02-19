Ricardo Esgaio News: Three crosses in draw

Esgaio registered three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Esgaio made just his second UCL start of the season Wednesday and put together a decent performance despite his side being eliminated. He recorded a season-high three crosses and created his first chance of the season. On the defensive end he helped keep a clean sheet, contributing one tackle, one interception and four clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.